The daily bustle of tourists and shoppers has died down in an upscale market in central New Delhi, but a toy shop owner is still busy poring over new Indian tax rules that take effect next month.

The new tax regime – replacing a messy mix of state and federal taxes built up over seven decades of Indian commerce – will affect the final price of every board game and baseball bat in Sanjiv Mehra's cramped shop in Khan Market.

The government promises that the transition to a single, nationwide tax on goods and services will streamline business and boost the economy.

Mehra is trying to figure out how it will all work.

"This is such a major tax reform, but there has been little effort to explain how it works to the traders," Mehra said while he and his son sorted through piles of invoices, receipts and price lists, trying to decide how each item should be taxed under the new system.

The government published lists last month of how almost every item for sale in India, from shampoo to tea to cars, should be taxed within four broad categories – at rates of five percent, 12 percent, 18 percent or 28 percent. It had already ordered all businesses in January to adopt or upgrade cash registers and computer systems so they are able to file tax returns that comply with the new tax regime.

For millions of tiny neighbourhood shops that often don't even use a calculator, this technology leap seems nearly impossible, and many hoped the July 1 rollout date would be delayed.

"It's a tough time for small traders like us," the grey-haired Mehra said. "The government says we should all become computer savvy. Then give us the time to do so."

Most Indians have grown accustomed to the array of taxes slapped on every transaction. After a restaurant meal, for example, a customer is presented with a bill that includes a value-added tax, a service tax and a service charge. A bill for electricity also demands payment of an education tax and a fee for public sanitation.

Toll on big businesses

Big businesses are also worried they'll take a hit. Those producing goods in the highest 28 percent tax bracket – including sodas, shampoos and household appliances – say the new categories are unfair.

"This increase will have a negative ripple effect and hurt the entire ecosystem of farmers, retailers, distributors and bottlers in India," the Indian Beverage Association said last month.

Unbranded food staples including vegetables, milk, eggs and flour will be exempt from sales tax, along with health and education services. Tea, cooking oils, sugar, textiles and baby formula will attract a five percent tax.

Luxury items including motorcycles, perfume and shampoo will be taxed at 18 percent or higher. They account for about 19 percent of all taxable items.

India's sales tax reform has been a long time coming.