US backs proposal for dual Olympic Games award
US Olympic Committee official Scott Blackmun backs prospect of the 2024 and 2028 Games being awarded simultaneously which would likely guarantee Los Angeles being made one of the hosts.
US has indicated that it would be open to hosting 2028 Games if it is not awarded the 2024 one. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 21, 2017

A senior US Olympic Committee (USOC) official has welcomed the prospect of the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games being awarded simultaneously, which would all but guarantee Los Angeles being made one of the hosts.

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board recommended that hosting rights for both Games be awarded at the same time.

"This obviously makes it more likely that both Paris and Los Angeles will be able to host the Olympic and Paralympics Games, and that's a good thing," USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said.

There are going to be a lot of questions if they decide to go forward with a dual award because we haven't done it before. So we are going to make sure we understand what the rules of engagement are and take a close look at it — USOC CEO Scott Blackmun

Another frontrunner

Los Angeles and Paris are the only two cities currently bidding for 2024.

No nations have submitted bids for 2028 but the US has indicated that it would be open to hosting the Games if they were not awarded 2024.

France is also widely expected to take 2028 if the US won the first Games.

The IOC is expected to announce its decision on whether to award the Games simultaneously in July.

The announcement of the 2024 winner is already confirmed for September.

Paris is seen as the frontrunner for 2024, with Los Angeles to host 2028 if the IOC decides on a dual award.

SOURCE:Reuters
