Bolt to race in Monaco prior to London swan song
The eight-time Olympic gold medallist will run the 100 metres at the Herculis EBS meeting in Monaco on July 21
Usai Bolt ran his final race on homesoil earlier this month. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 22, 2017

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt will run the 100 metres at the Herculis EBS meeting in Monaco on July 21, two weeks before his final world championships appearance in London, organisers said on Wednesday.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist, who ran his final race in his home country earlier this month, last raced at the Louis II Stadium in 2011.

"Organisers of the Herculis EBS meeting have confirmed that Usain Bolt will compete at the IAAF Diamond League meeting on 21 July as part of his farewell tour," the governing IAAF said on its website.

The double sprint world record holder, who has also amassed 13 world championship medals, will make his final bow in August in the British capital, where he will only run the shorter sprint despite having a wildcard for the 200m.

SOURCE:Reuters
