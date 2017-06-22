A young teacher has been killed by the PKK in Turkey's eastern district of Tunceli, according to a statement from the terrorist organisation on Wednesday.

Necmettin Yilmaz, 23, taught in Turkey's Sanliurfa district. He was travelling to his hometown of Gumushane, a city in northern Turkey, when his vehicle was stopped and fired on, on the Dersim-Erzincan highway on June 16.

On June 21, the PKK's armed branch, the People's Defense Forces (HPG), claimed responsibility for Yilmaz's murder.

"Necmettin Yilmaz, who reported the places and movements of our guerrilla forces in Dersim [Tunceli] and cooperated with the enemy was punished on 16 June near the Zaxge [Saritas] village, near Dersim [Tunceli], on June 16, " said HPG in a statement published online.

Yilmaz was the second teacher killed by the terror group this month.

Twenty-two-year-old music teacher Senay Aybuke Yalcin died in a PKK attack on June 9 in Turkey's southeastern province of Batman.

Yalcin was caught in stray gunfire when the PKK attacked the car of a Batman district mayor.

Yalcin was a vocal critic of the PKK on social media, where she also posted about her joy at being appointed to teach in a region that has long been plagued by terror attacks.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. It has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state for most of the period since 1984. It resumed its armed struggle in July 2015 after a brief suspension of hostilities. Since then, authorities say it has killed around 1,200 people, including women and children.