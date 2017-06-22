Two Israeli lawmakers on Thursday called for a parliamentary session to discuss ongoing Turkish support and aid allocations for East Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Rabbi Yehuda Glick of Israel's right-wing Likud party and Shuli Maalem of the right-wing Jewish Home party made the request, Israel HaYom, a Hebrew-language daily close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reported.

They made the request after the same newspaper published a report on the front page of its Wednesday edition that criticised Turkish humanitarian activity in the historical city.

The report asserted that, one century after the fall of the Ottoman Empire, Turkey had begun to reassert its influence in the area by pouring millions of dollars of aid into East Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, referred to by Jews as the "Temple Mount".

According to the report, Turkey's allies in East Jerusalem are the bitter enemies of Israel: namely, Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the Islamic Movement in Israel (northern branch), and Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, a former mufti of Jerusalem.

"Since 2004, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has invested millions of dollars in 63 different projects throughout East Jerusalem," the report stated.