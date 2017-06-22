South Africa's top court ruled on Thursday that the speaker of parliament can order a secret ballot for no-confidence motions, an outcome the opposition hopes would embolden African National Congress MPs to rebel and depose scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma.

However, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng stopped short of ordering a secret ballot, saying it would be a violation of the separation of powers between the Constitutional Court and parliament.

Zuma has survived four no-confidence votes during his eight years in power thanks to loyal voting by African National Congress (ANC) lawmakers, who form a strong parliamentary majority.

But opposition parties believe a recent cabinet reshuffle that led to the dismissal of respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and a slew of credit rating downgrades may have angered ANC MPs sufficiently to desert Zuma.

Necessary latitude

Speaker Baleka Mbete, a top ANC official, had said parliamentary rules did not allow for a secret ballot but Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng disagreed, saying she had "the necessary latitude".