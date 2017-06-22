On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other Sunni-majority countries severed relations with Qatar. They accused the tiny Gulf state of supporting terrorism, based on its ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and the Taliban. Another point of contention was Qatar's support of Iran, with whom it shares one of the world's biggest gas fields.

Qatar has denied these accusations and called the collective decision "unjustified." Kuwait, Turkey and the US have all urged a political solution as the bloc continues to isolate Qatar using various ad hoc sanctions. This includes cutting off their land, sea and air travel to and from Qatar and stopping food exports to the country.

The dispute began in May, when Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani was reported to have made statements on the state news agency supporting Iran. Doha said the statements were fabricated and was the result of a a hack (read more here). Al Jazeera reported a massive cross-platform cyberattack on June 8.

Here are the latest developments in the crisis:

June 22, Thursday

Turkey sends 4,000-ton food shipment to Qatar

A ship carrying 4,000 tons of food for beleaguered Qatar left Turkey early on Thursday.

The vessel marked a change in how essential supplies are being sent to Qatar after it departed the western city of Izmir which housed aid planes to deliver essential supplies, such as dry food, fruits and vegetables.

So far, 105 cargo planes from Turkey have carried aid to Qatar.

Turkish troops arrive in Qatar

Turkey sent a first shipment of food supplies and a small contingent of soldiers and armoured vehicles to Qatar on Thursday, officials said.

Five armoured vehicles and 23 military personnel arrived in Doha on Thursday morning as part of the new deployment plans, Turkey's armed forces said in a statement. The statement said the move was in the framework of legal measures regarding military training and cooperation between the two countries.

Ankara fast-tracked legislation on June 7 to allow more troops to be deployed to a military base in Qatar that houses Turkish soldiers under an agreement signed in 2014.

After the deployment, a joint exercise by Turkish and Qatari forces was expected following the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday, Hurriyet said. The number of Turkish soldiers sent to the Gulf state could eventually reach 1,000, it said, adding that an air force contingent was also envisaged.

Some 88 Turkish soldiers were already in Qatar, according to the Hurriyet newspaper.

Qatar Airways seeks 10 percent stake in American Airlines

Qatar Airways has notified American Airlines that it wants to buy about a 10 percent stake in the US carrier, which confirmed the move Thursday in a securities filing.