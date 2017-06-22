An estimated 600 high-rise buildings in England contain cladding similar to that used on a London tower block which caught fire, killing at least 79 people, officials said on Thursday.

Flames spread rapidly up the 24-storey residential Grenfell Tower last week, trapping people inside, in what was Britain's worst blaze since World War ll. Exterior cladding added during a refurbishment may have played a part, residents said.

The disaster in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea heaped pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, already fighting for her political survival after her party lost its parliamentary majority is this month's snap election.

The Grenfell tragedy has acted as a focal point for anger over local authority funding cuts. There have been accusations of criminal negligence and the government faces an uphill task to rehome people within the country's stretched social housing scheme.

TRT World'sSarah Firth reports from London.

"The estimate provided to us by councils is that there are approximately 600 high-rise buildings with similar cladding," May's spokeswoman told reporters. Government had no estimates yet for Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, she said.

"In terms of the people who are living in those buildings, we will do a further test to make sure the buildings are safe – obviously nobody will be living in buildings that are unsafe."

The spokeswoman said people would be rehoused if necessary.

Earlier May announced that cladding used on some buildings had been found to be combustible. Her spokeswoman said three had tested as combustible.

"[We] should of course be careful on speculating what caused this fire, but as a precaution the government has arranged to test cladding on all relevant tower blocks," May told parliament.