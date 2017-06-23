Qatar said on Saturday it is reviewing demands presented by four Arab states that have severed ties with the gas-rich Gulf nation, but said the list was not reasonable or actionable.

"We are reviewing these demands out of respect for ... regional security and there will be an official response from our ministry of foreign affairs," Sheikh Saif al-Thani, the director of Qatar's government communications office, said in a statement.

The statement said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had recently called upon Saudi Arabia and the other countries to produce a list of grievances that was "reasonable and actionable."

"This list does not satisfy that criteria," al-Thani's statement added.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie has the latest from Doha.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt have cut ties to Doha since June 5, after Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani was reported to have made statements on the state news agency supporting Iran.

Doha said that the statements were fabricated and was the result of a hack. Al Jazeera reported a massive cross-platform cyber attack on June 8.

The four countries issued a steep list of demands on Thursday with a 10-day deadline to end the crisis, insisting that their Persian Gulf neighbour shutter Al Jazeera, cut back diplomatic ties to Iran, and sever all ties with the Muslim Brotherhood.

In a 13-point list – presented to the Qataris by Kuwait, which is helping mediate the crisis – the countries also demand an end to Turkey's military presence in Qatar. The demand to shut the Turkish base has been rejected by Ankara.

Doha confirmed it had received a list of demands on Friday, according to a statement released on state media.

"The state of Qatar announced its receipt of a paper, on June 22, containing demands from the siege countries and Egypt," read a statement on the Qatar News Agency, published in the early hours of Saturday morning local time.

UAE says Arab states will part ways if Qatar does not comply with demands

A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official said on Saturday that if Qatar did not accept an ultimatum issued by Arab states which imposed a boycott on the small Gulf Arab nation this month, "the alternative is not escalation but parting ways".

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters that diplomacy, however, was still a priority.

On Friday, UAE said it would not back down if Doha does not engage with the demands.