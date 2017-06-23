It's been six years since Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, but the promised peace has yet to come.

Rival militias and three different governments are still battling for control of the country. However, Benghazi, a hot spot for much of the unrest, is enjoying a more peaceful Ramadan this year.

"After the liberation, it's safe, and Ramadan now is not like last year's Ramadan," says resident Saleh Al Tira. "Now it's better, thank God, and we are comfortable."