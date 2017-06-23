WORLD
1 MIN READ
A peaceful Ramadan in Benghazi
Despite rubble lining the streets of Benghazi, many who left to escape fighting have decided to return and begin rebuilding their lives.
A peaceful Ramadan in Benghazi
Life is slowly returning to normal in Benghazi and the faithful have an opportunity to celebrate Ramadan with the old traditions. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 23, 2017

It's been six years since Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, but the promised peace has yet to come.

Rival militias and three different governments are still battling for control of the country. However, Benghazi, a hot spot for much of the unrest, is enjoying a more peaceful Ramadan this year.

"After the liberation, it's safe, and Ramadan now is not like last year's Ramadan," says resident Saleh Al Tira. "Now it's better, thank God, and we are comfortable."

Recommended

TRT World's Chelsea Carter reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54