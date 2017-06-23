BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Ford recalls 16,000 cars in South Africa over fire risk
Built between 2004 and 2012 in India, a power steering fluid leak in the Ikon and Figo models makes them vulnerable to engine fires.
Earlier this year in Ford South Africa recalled 4,500 Kuga SUVs following dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 23, 2017

Ford Motor Co is recalling at least 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a potential fire risk, it said on Friday.

The models were built between 2004 and 2012 in India, Ford said in a statement.

"A power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment," it said.

"It may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust system components, creating the potential for smoke and, in extreme cases, fire."

Earlier this year, Ford South Africa recalled 4,500 Kuga SUVs following dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire.

SOURCE:Reuters
