Turkish security forces have killed 60 PKK terrorists in counter-terrorism operations in eastern and southeastern Turkey in the past week, the military said on Friday.

Turkish General Staff said that the terrorists were killed in Sirnak, Hakkari, Diyarbakir, Bingol, Elazig and Siirt provinces.

Top-level regional leaders who were wanted under a Turkish green notice, were also killed in the operation.

A green notice is Turkeys' version of a most wanted list.

Hand grenades, machine guns, rocket launchers and other various weapons were seized during the operations.

Approximately 3,890 kg of ammonium nitrate, gas cylinders, mines and a large amount of ammunition, cables and fuses, possibly used in bomb making,were also captured.