A fire that killed at least 79 people at a London tower block started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, and the outside cladding engulfed by the blaze has since been shown to fail all safety tests, London police said on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said that in view of the heavy death toll, police were considering manslaughter charges over the disaster.

"We now have expert evidence that the fire was not started deliberately," McCormack told reporters in London.

She said the Hotpoint model, FF175BP, involved was not subject to recall and the manufacturer was doing further tests.

Britain ordered an immediate technical examination of the Hotpoint fridge model, manufactured between 2006 and 2009, to establish whether further action needed to be taken, but said there was no need for owners to switch off their appliances.

Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, owns the Hotpoint brand in Europe and Asia Pacific. In the United States, the brand now belongs to Haier, following the Chinese group's purchase of General Electric Co's appliance business.

"We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations," Whirlpool said in a statement. "Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy."