UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for international solidarity with Uganda at a fundraising summit to help the country deal with nearly a million South Sudanese fleeing war.

Held in Entebbe, Uganda, the summit hopes to raise at least $2 billion (1.8 billion euros) to help tackle the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis triggered by continuing civil war in South Sudan.

Guterres said Uganda's "exemplary refugee policy" stood out in a world where many countries are turning their backs on foreigners in need.

On Thursday, he visited refugee camps in northern Uganda, close to the South Sudan border, which have popped up over the last year, quickly becoming the largest in the world.

Speaking to delegates, Guterres said the refugees were not living in camps but in settlements which were more like proper villages.

"They are allowed to farm the land, allowed to build the same schools, the same hospitals, the same health centres, to get jobs, to have a noble life, to live in dignity," the UN chief said.

"It is necessary for the international community to recognise that Uganda has had an exemplary refugee policy in the past.

"And even today, faced with the largest refugee inflow, Uganda remains a symbol of the integrity of the refugee protection regime that unfortunately is not being respected everywhere in the world," he said.

On Friday, European nations pledged 125 million euros on top of 85 million euros pledged by the EU on Thursday, but summit organisers say $8 billion -- or 7.2 billion euros -- is needed to deal with the crisis for the coming four years.

Appealing for funds, Guterres said international solidarity with Uganda was "not a matter of generosity, it is a matter of justice."