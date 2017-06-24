WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar Muslims continue to face restrictions on religion
Human rights activists had a lot of hope when Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League For Democracy came into power last year. But the expectations have not been met.
Myanmar Muslims continue to face restrictions on religion
By Staff Reporter
June 24, 2017

More than one year after Myanmar's transition from a military dictatorship to a civilian government, many Muslims in Yangon feel they face discrimination as well as restrictions on practising religion and that the government has not done enough to clamp down on it.

Human rights activists had a lot of expectations when Aung San Suu Kyi - who had been globally celebrated as a heroine of democracy - and her National League For Democracy came into power last year, amid soaring hopes among both her backers in Western governments and ordinary voters at home.

Recommended

A year on things look very different and the expectations have not been met. Dave Grunebaum reports from Yangon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54