US-led coalition air strikes targeting militants in two Syrian provinces have killed 472 civilians over the past month, a war monitor said on Friday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the period between May 23 and June 23 saw the highest civilian death toll in coalition raids for a single month since they began on September 23, 2014.

SOHR head Rami Abdel Rahman said that 222 civilians, including 84 children, were killed in the largely Daesh-held province of Deir Al Zor.

Another 250 civilians, including 53 children, were killed in Raqqa province, where US-backed forces are trying to oust Daesh from their bastion Raqqa city.

He said that the new deaths brought the overall civilian toll from the coalition's campaign to 1,953, including 456 children and 333 women.

Dramatic rise in civilian deaths

The coalition insists it takes every measure to avoid hitting civilians, including by aborting missile strikes at the last moment if a civilian unexpectedly wanders into the target zone.

A statement by the international alliance said its forces "work diligently and deliberately to be precise" in their air strikes.