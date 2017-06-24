Suicide bombers attacked a shopping district of east Mosul that was retaken from militants months ago, killing at least three people, medical and security officials said on Saturday.

The attack struck the Muthanna neighbourhood late on Friday as residents shopped ahead of the Eid al Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

"The first suicide bomber blew himself up as he was being stopped by a policeman, who died on the spot," a senior police officer said.

A second bomber managed to enter a shopping arcade and blew himself up among civilians, killing at least two and wounding nine, according to the same officer and a medic at Al Khansaa hospital.

A third suicide bomber was killed by police before he could detonate his vest, the sources said.

The attack was not the first but among the bloodiest since Iraqi forces retook the eastern side of Mosul in January as part of a massive offensive to wrest back the country's second city from Daesh.

Residents in areas retaken from the militants have warned that sleeper cells remain a threat and that cursory screening has allowed many Daesh supporters to return to civilian life without facing justice.

There had been growing calls in east Mosul before Friday night's attack for the families of Daesh members to be banished for 10 years, among other measures.

The security forces have been wary of Iraqi members of the terrorist organisation attempting to flee the Old City death trap by blending in with the population, while the Chechen, French and other foreign fighters stay behind to mount a suicidal last stand.

Multiple bombings

In a separate attack on Friday, a suicide bomber blew himself up among civilians fleeing the Old City of Mosul, where increasingly desperate militants are mounting a bloody last stand.

The carnage came just over a day after Daesh blew up the mosque where its leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi proclaimed himself "caliph" three years ago, as well as its iconic ancient leaning minaret.

According to a major and medic in the Iraqi army, a bomber who had blended in with fleeing civilians killed at least 12 people in the Mashahda area of the Old City.

An Iraqi intelligence officer speaking on condition of anonymity on the edges of the Old City said suicide bombers disguised as members of the security forces were one of the biggest threats as the operation progressed.

He said many of the hundreds of Daesh fighters thought to have been hunkering down in the Old City last week have already been killed.