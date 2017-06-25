June 25, 2017
North Korea has carried out four missile tests over the past few weeks, heightening tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Heavy sanctions have been unable to deter Pyongyang and its nuclear weapons programme and aggressive rhetoric is now slowly starting to take a toll on South Korea's economy.
The tensions have been putting off tourists and creating difficulties for South Korean companies with a global clientele.
TRT World'sJoseph Kim has the story from Seoul.
SOURCE:TRT World