WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Korean businesses feel the effects of North Korea's threats
The tensions on the Korean peninsula are putting off tourists and creating difficulties for South Korean companies.
South Korean businesses feel the effects of North Korea's threats
According to South Korea's tourism body, the number of visitors to the country fell by more than 10% in the past months. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2017

North Korea has carried out four missile tests over the past few weeks, heightening tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Heavy sanctions have been unable to deter Pyongyang and its nuclear weapons programme and aggressive rhetoric is now slowly starting to take a toll on South Korea's economy.

The tensions have been putting off tourists and creating difficulties for South Korean companies with a global clientele.

Recommended

TRT World'sJoseph Kim has the story from Seoul.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54