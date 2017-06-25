More than 10,000 people have died in Yemen's conflict so far and with the country's healthcare system on the brink of collapse, that number keeps rising.

War, starvation, and disease are killing thousands of people in the country and now cemeteries are packed.

In Yemen, war has displaced more than three million others and ruined much of the impoverished country's infrastructure, pushing nearly half its provinces on the verge of famine, according to the UN World Food Programme.

A cholera outbreak in the war-ravaged country will probably have infected more than 300,000 people by September, up sharply from the current tally of nearly 193,000 cases, the United Nations said on Friday.