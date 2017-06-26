Australia's beleagured Great Barrier Reef is an asset worth $42 billion and as an ecosystem and economic driver is "too big to fail", a study said Monday.

The World Heritage-listed reef is the largest living structure on earth and its economic and social value was calculated for the first time in the Deloitte Access Economics report commissioned by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

TRT World'sKim Vinnell explains the importance of the Great Barrier Reef.

Using economic modelling, it said the reef – bigger than Britain, Switzerland and the Netherlands combined – was worth $42 billion to tourism, supporting 64,000 jobs.

The "indirect or non-use" value – people who have not yet visited the reef but know it exists – was estimated at $42 billion, with recreational users such as boaters making up the rest.

Reef in danger

The study, based on six months' analysis, comes as the reef suffers an unprecedented second straight year of coral bleaching due to warming sea temperatures linked to climate change.

It is also under pressure from farming run-off, development and the crown-of-thorns starfish, with the problems compounded this year by a powerful cyclone pummelling the area.

Great Barrier Reef Foundation director Steve Sargent said the study showed that no single Australian asset contributed as much to international perceptions of "Brand Australia."

"At this amount, the reef is valued at more than 12 Sydney Opera Houses," he said.

"This report sends a clear message that the Great Barrier Reef – as an ecosystem, as an economic driver, as a global treasure is too big to fail."

Commenting in the report, US presidential candidate-turned-conservationist Al Gore said the study was a "much needed, holistic view of the incredible economic value and opportunities provided by the Great Barrier Reef".