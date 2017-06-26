WORLD
Britons in Germany apply for citizenship amid Brexit uncertainty
Almost 3,000 UK nationals were granted German citizenship last year, an increase of over more than 300 percent.
German, British and European Union flags fly in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany July 20, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2017

As the UK releases its proposal outlining the rights it is prepared to give EU nationals living in the country, Britons across Europe are also watching the Brexit talks closely.

UK national Jonny Whitlam has lived in Berlin for most of his adult life. As an EU citizen, he's allowed to live and work in any of the bloc's twenty eight countries. But since his native country voted to leave the EU last year, the 28-year-old tour guide has had major worries about the been very worried about his future.

To protect himself, he's started the process of trying to become a German citizen, which involves proving his language ability and civic knowledge.

"You do tend to think of the worst. So, what happens… we lose our right to live, we lose our right to work, we have to move away, you lose those connections with friends. You lose your entire life," he says.

TRT World's Ira Spitzer reports with more from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
