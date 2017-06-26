WORLD
Romania's former economy minister designated as new PM
President Klaus Iohannis endorsed Mihai Tudose's nomination after ruling Social Democrats picked Tudose to replace the ousted Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu who was toppled last week in a no-confidence motion.
Mihai Tudose (R) replaces former Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu (L) after Grindeanu's failure to relax anti-corruption rules. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2017

Romania's president appointed Mihai Tudose as prime minister on Monday, clearing the way for a new leftist Social-Democrat-led government to be formed by the end of this week.

"Taking into consideration the current crisis, the urgency to end it ... as it harms the economy (and) Romania's external image abroad, I have decided to name Mihai Tudose as prime minister-designate," President Klaus Iohannis said.

Earlier the Social Democrats picked economy minister Tudose to replace the prime minister they ousted last week, raising hopes for an end to political deadlock as early as Thursday, their leader said.

Social Democrat (or PSD) lawmakers voted out their cabinet in a no-confidence motion on Wednesday last week, accusing then-premier Sorin Grindeanu of failing to fulfil promises he made during December's elections.

Analysts said many party members were unhappy with Grindeanu's failure to relax anti-corruption rules – his government had to withdraw plans to decriminalise several graft offences after massive street protests.

Vote of confidence

Tudose, 50, now has 10 days to gain the vote of confidence in his government and his programme.

MPs are likely to vote on Tudose's nomination on Thursday - a formality given that the PSD holds a parliamentary majority with its ALDE ally.

Normally, as party leader, LiviuDragnea would be the prime minister, but in 2016 he was convicted of vote rigging, which disqualifies him from holding the post.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
