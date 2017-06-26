The US Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to President Donald Trump by narrowing the scope of lower court rulings that blocked his travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries, agreeing to hear his appeals in the cases.

The court said it would hear arguments on the legality of one of Trump's signature policies in his first months as president in the court's next term, which starts in October.

The court said that the ban on visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen could be enforced as long as they lack a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."

TRT World'sAzadeh Ansari has more from Washington DC.

The justices granted parts of his administration's emergency request to put the March 6 executive order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues.

The court also said it would partly allow a 120-day ban on all refugees entering the US to go into effect, despite criticism that it singles out Muslims in violation of the US constitution.

Three justices support complete ban

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by courts.

Three of the court's conservative justices said that they would have let the complete bans take effect.

Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, said that the government has shown it is likely to succeed on the merits of the case, and that it would suffer irreparable harm if there was any interference.

Thomas said the government's interest in preserving national security outweighs any hardship to people denied entry into the country.

Ban "rooted in religious animus"