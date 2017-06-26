This summer, like every summer, the beaches and highways of Israel will be clogged with fleets of buses bearing thousands of participants on Birthright, a program that has brought more than half a million young Jews on free tours of Israel. This is not an ordinary summer, of course: it is the 50th anniversary of the occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. But few of the participants on Birthright will be forced to grapple with this on their ten-day tours—even though it has become an increasingly divisive subject back home.

It is a myth that American Jews are a monolithic bloc when it comes to Israel, though they used to be. Before 1967, their attitude could be best characterised as disinterest. Only a few hundred people emigrated each year, and financial support for the newly-established state quickly dried up, dropping by more than half by the end of Israel's first decade.

The Six-Day War changed that. It brought a sense of pride over Israel's overwhelming victory—along with, ironically, a paralysing fear over Israel's perceived vulnerability. "The Six-Day War demonstrated that Israel was more secure than anyone had dreamed," JJ Goldberg noted in his 1997 book Jewish Power. "What the American Jewish community learned from the war was the reverse: that Israel might be destroyed at any moment."

Support for pro-Israel groups surged, and tens of thousands of American Jews voted with their feet, with immigration from North America climbing from 826 people in 1968 to 8,122 three years later, a tenfold increase.

The unanimity was short-lived, though. The Likud party came to power in 1977, and liberal American Jews quickly began to criticise its policy of expanding settlements in the occupied territories. Then came the first Lebanon war, the Sabra and Shatila massacre, and the first intifada, shattering what one prominent Jewish leader at the time called the "romantic idealisation" of Israel.

Today even the formal Jewish community is deeply fragmented, spanning a spectrum from the far-right Zionist Organization of America to the left-wing Jewish Voice for Peace, which supports boycotts and economic sanctions against Israel.

One thing remains constant: American Jews feel an emotional attachment to Israel. Though there is a notable generation gap, surveys find that a majority of almost every Jewish demographic feels such a connection. Indeed, as the Jewish community has become more assimilated, support for Israel has become a central marker of Jewish identity.

In a 2016 poll, Pew asked both American and Israeli Jews what it meant to be Jewish. 43 percent of the Americans said "caring about Israel" was important. Just 19 percent chose "observing Jewish law" (which ranked well below "having a good sense of humour"). The Israelis, on the other hand, couldn't agree on an answer. The only choice that elicited majority support was "remembering the Holocaust."

Michael Steinhardt, the billionaire founder of Birthright, is even setting up charter schools in the United States that explicitly aim to change American Judaism, replacing a millennia-old religion with a much newer ideology. "The schools fund a trip to Israel and there's a great deal of emphasis on Israel, Zionism, stuff like that, but zero [on Judaism] as a religion," he said in a recent interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.