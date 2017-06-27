WORLD
1 MIN READ
US, France vow "joint response" over next Syria chemical attack
US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agree on the need for a "joint response" in the event of another chemical attack in Syria, says the French presidency.
The pledge came after US said the Syrian regime may be preparing another chemical weapons attack. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed during a telephone call on Tuesday on the need for a "joint response" in the event of another chemical attack in Syria, the French presidency said.

Their call came a day after Washington said that the Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad may be preparing another chemical weapons attack and warned that his regime would pay a "heavy price" if it went ahead with such an assault.

The French foreign ministry refused to say whether it had information about possible preparations by the Syrian regime for a chemical attack.

SOURCE:AFP
