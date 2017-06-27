June 27, 2017
With Daesh entrenched in the Old City, government forces are suffering losses as they fight to oust the remnants of the terrorist group from Iraq's second-largest city Mosul.
The Iraqi military believes more than 300 Daesh militants are still in the Old City, dug in among civilians in crumbling houses and making extensive use of booby traps, suicide bombers and sniper fire to slow down the advance of Iraqi troops.
TRT World'sSoraya Lennie reports from Mosul's Old City.
SOURCE:TRT World