Israeli air strikes hit Gaza
The strikes targeted at least three locations in Gaza. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
The Israeli air strikes hit Hamas positions near the southern city of Rafah and Gaza City, as well as open land southeast of Gaza City. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

Israeli air strikes hit a series of locations in Gaza Strip overnight on Monday, after a rocket was allegedly fired from the Palestinian territory.

The strikes targeted at least three locations including Rafah, Gaza City and southeast of Gaza City.

The Palestinian health ministry said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

But an eyewitness in Gaza said he saw at least one man bleeding being taken for treatment from a house.

The Israeli army said the strikes were in "response to projectile fire that hit near the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council."

It said the rocket landed in an open area close to Israeli border communities without causing any injuries.

Since the Israeli attack on Gaza strip in 2014, a fragile ceasefire has been observed along the largely closed border.

