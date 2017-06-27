The United States saw what appeared to be active Syrian preparations for a possible chemical weapons attack at Shayrat airfield, the same Syrian airfield the United States struck in April, Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said on Tuesday.

"This involved specific aircraft in a specific hangar, both of which we know to be associated with chemical weapons use," Davis said, speaking by phone from Washington.

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad may be preparing a chemical weapons attack that would result in the "mass murder" of civilians, the White House had said earlier, warning the regime would pay a "heavy price" if it goes ahead.

"As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria [Daesh]," spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement.

"If, however, Mr Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price."