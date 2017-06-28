The Syrian regime denied the Trump administration's allegation that it is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

On Monday, in a statement, the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the US "has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children."

On Tuesday, the Pentagon said what looked like active preparations for a chemical attack had been seen at Shayrat, in south-east of Homs.

In response, Ali Haider, regime minister of national reconciliation of Syria, said the US allegation is unacceptable and that the Syrian government has no chemical weapons.

He also accused the White House of starting a diplomatic war at the United Nations.

"Took the warning seriously"

Syria appears to have heeded a US warning against staging any new chemical weapons attack as no such action has been launched, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday.

"It appears that they took the warning seriously," Mattis told reporters flying with him to Brussels for a meeting of NATO defence ministers. "They didn't do it."

Asked whether he believed Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces had called off any such strike completely, Mattis said: "I think you better ask Assad about that."

Daesh attacks Raqqa

Daesh militants launched attacks targeting Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in an attempt to retrieve the areas they lost, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

A senior SDF military member said the militants conducted an attack using motorbike and car bombs, but that the coalition destroyed the bombs and killed a number of Daesh militants.

Clashes are going on in the fight against Daesh on several fronts on the western side of Raqqa, according to the observatory.

​​Daesh militants are trying to retrieve areas they lost by launching car bomb attacks, the observatory said.