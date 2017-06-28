WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces seize more ground in Mosul's Old City
Iraqi forces have already gained control of half of Mosul's Old City from Daesh. But the fight is expected to be difficult for the rest where 50,000 residents are still trapped behind enemy lines.
Iraqi forces seize more ground in Mosul's Old City
The fall of the northern Iraqi city would mark the end of the Iraqi half of the &quot;caliphate&quot; proclaimed by Daesh in June 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2017

Iraqi forces continue to push deeper into Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month-old campaign to capture Daesh's de facto capital, and Iraq's prime minister predicted victory very soon.

Iraqi forces, battling up to 350 militants dug in among civilians in the Old City, said federal police had dislodged Daesh insurgents from the Ziwani Mosque.

"The victory announcement will come in a very short time," Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on his website on Monday evening.

The fall of the northern Iraqi city would mark the end of the Iraqi half of the "caliphate" proclaimed by Daesh in June 2014.

The militant group, however, still remains in control of large areas in both Iraq and Syria.

In Syria, the Daesh's capital of Raqqa is virtually encircled by a US-backed coalition.

Recommended

TRT World's Soraya Lennie reports from Erbil.

Challenging battle

Federal police and elite CTS units in Mosul were battling with Daesh fighters in the Old City's maze of narrow alleyways, along with the army and interior ministry units.

Daesh has lost about half the Old City since the battle for the historic district started ten days ago. Now about one square kilometre remains under its control.

The battle to rid the rest of the Old City of Daesh is expected to be difficult as, according to the Iraqi military, 50,000 residents are still trapped behind the militants' lines.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54