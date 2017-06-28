President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday a police helicopter had attacked the Supreme Court in a ratcheting up of Venezuela's political crisis, but a grenade tossed at the building did not explode.

Speaking on state TV, the 54-year-old president, who has faced three months of opposition protests and some dissent from within government ranks, said that special forces were after the "terrorists" behind the attack.

The helicopter had also flown over the Interior Ministry, he said. "I demand that the MUD (opposition coalition) condemns this eminently coup-mongering attack," Maduro added.

The pro-government Supreme Court is particularly hated by Maduro's opponents for its string of rulings bolstering his power and undermining the opposition-controlled legislature.

Maduro threatens to use arms against his opponents

Earlier, Venezuela's leader warned that he and supporters would take up arms if his socialist government was violently overthrown by opponents who have been on the streets since April. At least 75 people have died in the unrest.

"I'm telling the world, and I hope the world listens after 90 days of protest, destruction and death," Maduro said then.

"If Venezuela was plunged into chaos and violence and the Bolivarian Revolution destroyed, we would go to combat. We would never give up, and what couldn't be done with votes, we would do with weapons, we would liberate the fatherland with weapons."