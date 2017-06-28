The leader of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has called on supporters to remain calm if faced with provocations as their protest march enters its 14th day on Wednesday.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu launched the march on June 15 following the jailing of CHP lawmaker Enis Berberoglu for 25 years.

Berberoglu was convicted of revealing state secrets by providing images and videos to the Cumhuriyet newspaper concerning the search of National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) trucks en route to Syria in January 2014.

"We walk for them. We walk for justice. We walk together. Nobody needs to be disturbed," Kilicdaroglu said as the march passed through northwestern Bolu province on Tuesday.