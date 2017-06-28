A major global cyberattack disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month .

The rapidly spreading cyberextortion campaign, which began on Tuesday, also reportedly hit businesses in the Asia-Pacific region on Wednesday.

Operations of several European companies were hit, including India's largest container port, although the impact on companies and governments across the wider region appeared to be limited.

The ransomware virus includes code known as Eternal Blue, which cybersecurity experts widely believe was stolen from the US National Security Agency (NSA) and was also used in last month's ransomware attack, named WannaCry.

"Cyber attacks can simply destroy us," said Kevin Johnson, chief executive of cybersecurity firm Secure Ideas.

"Companies are just not doing what they are supposed to do to fix the problem."

The virus crippled computers running Microsoft Corp's Windows by encrypting hard drives and overwriting files, then demanded $300 in bitcoin payments to restore access.

More than 30 victims paid into the bitcoin account associated with the attack, according to a public ledger of transactions listed on blockchain.info.

Microsoft said the virus could spread through a flaw that was patched in a security update in March.

"We are continuing to investigate and will take appropriate action to protect customers," a spokesman for the company said, adding that Microsoft antivirus software detects and removes it.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from London.

Russia, Ukraine worst hit

The first attacks were reported from Russia and Ukraine which, according to Kaspersky Lab, were most affected by the thousands of attacks.

Other victims spread across countries including Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United States.

The total number of attacks was unknown.

Russia's Rosneft, one of the world's biggest crude producers by volume, said its systems had suffered "serious consequences" but said oil production had not been affected because it switched over to backup systems.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko said the government's computer network went down and the central bank reported disruption to operations at banks and firms, including the state power distributor.

WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, said it was also infected. A WPP employee who asked not to be identified said workers were told to shut down their computers. "The building has come to a standstill," the employee said.

A Ukrainian media company said its computers were blocked and had received the ransom demand.

Russia's central bank said there were isolated cases of lenders' IT systems being infected. One consumer lender, Home Credit, had to suspend client operations.

India

Operations at one of the three terminals of Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Mumbai, India's largest container port, were disrupted.