Rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders began talks on Wednesday aimed at reuniting the divided island after more than 40 years, needing to overcome prickly issues in what some fear could be the last chance for a settlement.

The United Nations is seeking a peace deal uniting Cyprus under a federal umbrella and which could also define the future of Europe's relations with Turkey, a key player in the conflict.

Each side put forward its position on security and the future role of guarantor countries.

TRT World spoke with journalist Alison Langley for the latest on the talks.

The talks involve the guarantors – Greece, Turkey and Britain – but British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Foreign Minister Alan Duncan left by helicopter before the talks had officially opened, to head home for a parliamentary session.

Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci met in the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana, joined by UN envoy Espen Barth Eide, senior European Union officials and the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey.

Guarantors on the table

Eide said on Tuesday that he had expected the foreign ministers to stay this week, but Johnson and Duncan left on Wednesday morning after taking part in preliminary meetings and a working dinner on Tuesday night.

"UK support for a settlement of the Cyprus issue remains steadfast and the UK will continue to be represented during the Conference on Cyprus in Switzerland," a British Foreign Office spokeswoman said.