Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested pro-democracy demonstrators, including student protest leader Joshua Wong, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for celebrations in honour of the city's handover from Britain to China.

Hong Kong marks July 1, 1997 – the 20th anniversary of the handover of the city from British to Chinese rule – amid calls for democracy and fears of creeping influence of Communist Party leaders in Beijing undermining the "one country, two systems" formula under which it operates.

Police said the demonstrators, including Wong who helped lead the 2014 Occupy street protests, were arrested for causing a public nuisance.

Protesters have demanded full democracy for the city and the unconditional release of Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Liu Xiaobo, who was recently diagnosed with terminal liver cancer.

"Democracy now. Free Liu Xiaobo," the protesters shouted. "We do not want Xi Jinping. We want Liu Xiaobo."

Around 30 protesters, including Wong, gathered at Forever Blooming Golden Bauhinia statue on the Wan Chai waterside, a gift to Hong Kong from China.

"We want to tell Xi Jinping that Hong Kong's prosperity is just a facade," Wong said. "When democracy is not in sight, we need to take action to confront this system," he added.