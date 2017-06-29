British Prime Minister Theresa May won backing for her policy programme with a slender parliamentary majority on Thursday in the first test of her authority after an election setback and growing pressure on her Brexit and austerity agenda.

May cut short a visit to Berlin and her defence minister, Michael Fallon, left Brussels to dash back to Britain for the vote, underlining her precarious position after she lost her Conservative Party's parliamentary majority in an election on June 8 that she did not need to call.

On Wednesday, she saw off an attempt by the opposition Labour Party to defeat her in a vote on public sector pay, thanks partly to the support of a small Northern Irish party which she secured under a deal to help her pass legislation.

It was that backing that helped her squeeze enough votes to pass her policy programme, set out to parliament by Queen Elizabeth last week, winning with 323 votes to 309.

"This is ... the way we intend to govern. Living within our means, creating good jobs, paying people well, investing in the future by working with business ... implementing the will of the British people to leave the EU in a way that is orderly and sensible," business minister Greg Clark said before the vote.

"We vote tonight not just on a programme of legislation but on a fundamental approach to the future of this country."