A Trump Twitter spat Thursday turned eye-popping even for a president who's delivered his fair share of controversial tweets.

US President Donald Trump took aim at the MSNBC program Morning Joe TV hosts and real-life couple Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

He assailed Brzezinski in highly personal terms, calling her "crazy" in a Twitter attack that drew strong criticism, including from fellow Republicans.

Trump, who often decries what he calls "fake news" in the American media and who this week attacked CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post, took fierce aim at the Morning Joehosts.

The Republican president called Brzezinski, a journalist and daughter of former White House national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, "low IQ Crazy Mika" and said she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when she visited one of his properties around New Year's Eve.

He referred to former Republican US congressman Scarborough as "Psycho Joe."

Trump is known for his prolific Twitter habit, which includes mocking attacks on critics and rivals, but his tweets on Thursday drew a particularly strong response.

Mika fired right back with a physical jab of her own – tweeting a picture of the side of a Cheerios' box, a child's arm outstretched with the words, "Made for Little Hands", seizing upon the long-running observation that many before her have turned into a punchline at the president's expense.

The Morning Joe program aired live telephone interviews with Trump during the 2016 presidential race, but its hosts have turned increasingly critical of him since he took office in January.

On Thursday morning's show, Brzezinski excoriated the Trump administration and said its officials should not act "lobotomised" because they are so scared of the president.

Comcast Corp owns NBCUniversal, MSNBC's parent company.

Trump's highly personal put-down was evidently prompted by his social media director Dan Scavino, who 30 minutes earlier posted: