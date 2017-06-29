June 29, 2017
The Antalya Open continued in all its excitement on Thursday.
Japan's Yuichi Sugita defeated Daniel Altmaier from Germany by 6-3 6-0 and moved on to the semifinals.
Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan from India by 6-7(0) 6-3 7-6(6).
But on Tuesday Ramanathan had a shock win over Dominic Thiem, marking his first victory over a top seed.
Turkey hosts its first ATP grass court tournament at Antalya this year. It's the latest destination for the world's top players just a week before Wimbledon.
TRT World's Lance Santos reports from Antalya.
