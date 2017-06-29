POLITICS
Turkey's first ATP tournament reaches the semis stage
Antalya Open is the final destination for top tennis players this year before Wimbledon next week.
Ramkumar Ramanthan's victory over Dominic Thiem on Tuesday at Antalya was his first over a top-10 player in the ATP rankings. He lost, however, to Baghdatis at the quarterfinals on Thursday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2017

The Antalya Open continued in all its excitement on Thursday.

Japan's Yuichi Sugita defeated Daniel Altmaier from Germany by 6-3 6-0 and moved on to the semifinals.

Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan from India by 6-7(0) 6-3 7-6(6).

But on Tuesday Ramanathan had a shock win over Dominic Thiem, marking his first victory over a top seed.

Turkey hosts its first ATP grass court tournament at Antalya this year. It's the latest destination for the world's top players just a week before Wimbledon.

TRT World's Lance Santos reports from Antalya.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
