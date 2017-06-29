June 29, 2017
The number of migrants from Africa arriving in Italy has reached 11,000 in the last five days, and 60,000 in the past five months.
Italy is struggling to deal with the sheer number of arrivals, and has threatened to close its ports to ships sailing under foreign flags which have rescued migrants at sea.
Though the action is impermissible under international law, the government is desperate for other EU states to share the growing burden.
TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
SOURCE:TRT World