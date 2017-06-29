NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance will increase troop deployment in Afghanistan to help the government battle a resurgent Taliban but ruled out returning to a combat role.

NATO ended its longest-ever military operation in 2014 when it handed over frontline duties to the Afghan military and took on an advice and training mission.

But recent Taliban gains in the war-torn country have dented hopes of a quick end to the conflict.

As he arrived for a defence ministers meeting in Brussels to discuss the issue, Stoltenberg said the 29 NATO allies were considering an increase of several thousand soldiers.

"I can confirm we will increase our presence in Afghanistan," he said.

"We have to understand this is about training, assistance, advice ... It is not to conduct combat operations but to help the Afghans fight."

More troop training