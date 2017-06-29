The Greek government has so far been unable to persuade the striking garbage collectors to return to work after huge piles of trash accumulated on the streets of Athens.

Garbage collectors on strike scuffled with riot police in central Athens outside the entrance of the Interior Ministry building, where a union delegation presented its demands.

Nikos Trikas, leader of the municipal workers' union, said the strike would continue at least until Thursday, with more protests planned on that day.

"The government rejected our demands in three minutes. They have taken their decisions and will allow private contractors to participate in garbage collection," Trikas said, surrounded by dozens of striking workers wearing orange caps to shield themselves from the sun.

He said his union would formally request a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday.

"Basically, they are selling us out, and 10,000 (municipal) workers have no idea what their future will be."

Government officials accused the union representatives of abruptly ending the talks.