WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime says US chemical attack warning baseless
The Syrian regime has called the US warning a ploy to justify a new attack on the country.
Syrian regime says US chemical attack warning baseless
Syrian anti-regime activist group Aleppo Media Center (AMC), shows medical staff treating a man suffering from breathing difficulties inside a hospital in Aleppo, Syria, September 6, 2016. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 29, 2017

The Syrian regime has said a US warning this week to Damascus not to carry out a new chemical weapons strike was baseless and a ploy to justify a new attack on the country, the regime's broadcaster said.

It quoted a foreign ministry source as saying Washington's allegations about an intended attack were not only misleading but also "devoid of any truth and not based on any facts."

The White House warned Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad on Monday that he and his military would "pay a heavy price" if it conducted a chemical weapons attack and said the United States had reason to believe such preparations were underway.

TRT World's Yasin Eken has more from Gaziantep

Recommended

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it too would respond "in proportion" if the United States takes military action to prevent what it says could be a chemical attack by the Syrian regime.

"We will react with dignity, in proportion to the real situation that may take place," Lavrov said.

Speaking at a news conference with his German counterpart, Lavrov said he hoped that the United States was not preparing to use its intelligence assessments about the Syrian regime's intentions as a pretext to mount a "provocation" in Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu