Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday criticised the European Union for not granting its citizens visa-free travel.

Speaking at a Turkey-Hungary Business Forum in Ankara, he said that Turkey was the only country to have held full EU accession talks without being granted visa-free travel.

Yildirim accused the EU of continuing "to do its best to hamper Turkey's full accession to the organisation."

Turkey – an EU-candidate country – has been involved in membership talks with the bloc for years. Turkish citizens still require advance visas to visit many European states.

Yildirim said Turkey's geopolitical position "assures not only the Balkans' security, but also the European Union."

Turkey stopping refugee flow

"The reason why the conflicts and wars in the Middle East do not [come] to Europe is because Turkey is controlling the issues in the region and stopping the refugee flow."