South African President Jacob Zuma admitted on Friday that the ruling ANC party is beset by corruption and divisions that could threaten its uninterrupted hold on power since the end of apartheid rule.

Zuma, who has himself been at the centre of several major corruption scandals, called on the African National Congress (ANC) to reform and turn its fortunes around ahead of elections in 2019.

He was speaking at the party's fifth National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Conference Centre near Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Zuma may stay on as national president until the election, but he is due to step down as ANC chief in December and the party faces a bitter internal leadership battle.

He said that the ANC needed to "cleanse itself" of "corruption, social distance, factionalism (and) abuse of power."

"Factionalism is a cancer that must be rooted out of the ANC," he said, opening a six-day policy meeting in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Corruption under Zuma

Critics accuse Zuma, 75, of allowing corruption to flourish since he came to power in 2009, and of being in the sway of the Gupta business family, allegedly granting them lucrative government contracts.

The president has been admonished by the country's highest court, and is fighting a judicial order that could reinstate almost 800 corruption charges against him over an arms deal in the 1990s.

"Access to state power and resources has led to perceptions and allegations that the ANC is a corrupt organisation," Zuma said, vowing to fight against graft.