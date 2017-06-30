Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has told supporters that the club is hunting for top players to boost the squad and defended the decision to hand long-serving manager Arsene Wenger a new contract after a season marred by protests.

A vociferous section of fans turned on the manager as results faltered when Arsenal exited the Champions League and their hopes of a change of leadership were dashed when he signed a new two-year deal at the end of the campaign.

"We're looking for top-quality players," Gazidis said at a fan event on Thursday.

We've got three times as many scouts as we had four years ago. I believe that to be a world-class football club you've got to be world class off the pitch.

Disillusioned

Some fans are disillusioned with the direction the club is heading in under Wenger, a feeling compounded by the perception that he is unwilling to spend big money on players that can take Arsenal to the next level.

On the pitch, Arsenal won the FA Cup but finished fifth in the Premier League, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in Wenger's 21-year tenure.