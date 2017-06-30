Daesh has recaptured an eastern district of their Syrian bastion Raqqa on Friday, a monitor said, rolling back the advance of US-backed militants.

"Daesh fully retook Al Senaa, which was the most important neighbourhood taken by the Syrian Democratic Forces," said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

He further said Daesh militants attacked the SDF with suicide bombers and (weaponised) drones and also used tunnels.

The densely built-up neighbourhood was the closest that the SDF and allied Arab militants known as the Elite Forces had come to the city centre.

On Thursday, dozens of militants disguised in SDF uniforms launched an attack on Al Senaa from the city centre, carrying out three suicide car bomb attacks and overrunning six SDF positions.

By Friday, the SDF and its allies withdrew from Al Senaa to the adjacent neighbourhood of Al Meshleb.

"They are now reinforcing their defensive positions in Al Meshleb," Rahman said.

A statement published by Daesh on social media early Friday said it had been locked in "hours-long" clashes with the SDF in Al Senaa and Al Meshleb.

With the loss of Al Senaa, the SDF is left in control of Al Meshleb and two districts in the west of the city.

On Thursday, the SDF cut off the last escape route for Daesh from Raqqa, trapping the besieged militants inside their de facto Syrian capital.

Around 2,500 militants are fighting inside Raqqa, according to British Major General Rupert Jones, a deputy commander of the US-led coalition backing the SDF.