China has urged the US to revoke immediately it's "wrong decision" to sell Taiwan $1.42 billion worth of arms, saying it contradicted a "consensus" President Xi Jinping reached with his counterpart, Donald Trump, in talks in April in Florida.

The sales would send a very wrong message to "Taiwan independence" forces, China's embassy in Washington said in a statement.

TRT World'sDan Epstein has the latest.

A US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday the administration had told Congress of seven proposed sales to Taiwan, the first under the Trump administration.

"The Chinese government and Chinese people have every right to be outraged," the embassy said.

China regards self-ruled Taiwan as a wayward province and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. China's Nationalists fled to the island after losing the civil war with China's Communists in 1949.

The US is the sole arms supplier to Taiwan.

Taiwan a "core issue" in Sino-US ties

China's Defence Ministry said Taiwan was the "most important, most sensitive core issue in Sino-US ties," warning the US to end such sales to avoid further damaging peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.