Macedonia's special prosecutor filed charges on Thursday against 94 people, including former prime minister Nikola Gruevski and high government officials, over their involvement in alleged crimes revealed in tapes that emerged during a surveillance scandal that brought a government down.

Macedonia was thrown into political turmoil in 2015, when opposition parties accused then-Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski and his counter-intelligence chief of orchestrating the wiretapping of more than 20,000 people.

The crisis prompted the EU to broker an agreement in which parties agreed to hold early elections and establish the office of the special prosecutor to investigate the content of the wiretaps.

On Thursday Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva told reporters that her office had filed charges against 94 people and seven legal entities in 17 cases, the state-run MIA news agency reported.

"These cases are all clearly related to abuse of institutional capacities, by both individuals and organised groups, abuse of office and also violation of public procurement procedure," the agency quoted Janeva as saying.

She said the evidence would be presented to a court which would then decide on filing indictments.