At least five suicide bombers attacked Lebanese soldiers as they raided two Syrian refugee camps in the Arsal area at the border with Syria on Friday and a sixth militant threw a hand grenade at a patrol, the army said.

The blasts killed a Syrian girl and wounded seven Lebanese soldiers as the army raided several refugee settlements, the military said.

The Lebanese army has been battling militants who are reportedly present in the border area with Syria during its war, now in its seventh year. Tiny Lebanon of 4.5 million people has been grappling with an influx of over a million Syrian refugees who escaped violence at home to find refuge in the neighbouring country.

Raiding refugee camps

The raids were part of a major security sweep by the army in an area that has been a flashpoint for violent spillover from the Syria crisis. According to an army statement, the soldiers were conducting early morning raids Friday in the town of Arsal when the attacks took place.

Several Daesh officials were among some 350 people detained, according to a security source.

But the raids also stirred up a storm among Syrian activists after pictures surfaced of rows of detainees with their faces to the ground, many bare-chested and their hands cuffed. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights called for their immediate release.​

Some on social media alleged the photographs were of "terrorists" while others argued they were refugees mistreated by the Lebanese army.

Al Jadeed TV and other local media reported that about 400 people were detained during and after the raids, including some wanted militants believed to belong to an al-Qaida-linked group and the Daesh group.

Pictures circulated online showed dozens of men lying flat on the ground, with their hands cuffed behind their backs as soldiers stand above them with their guns pointed. The pictures could not be independently confirmed and the military could not be reached for comments on the detentions.

The town and the surrounding area was the scene of a major cross-border attack in 2014 when a number of Lebanese soldiers were abducted.

Series of blasts

The military said one suicide attacker blew himself up among a family of Syrian refugees during the raid in al Nour settlement, killing the girl.

Also in al Nour, three soldiers were wounded when a suicide bomber detonated his suicide belt near them. Three other men wearing suicide vests blew themselves up.

Attackers also detonated an explosive device while a military expert defused four others, the army said.