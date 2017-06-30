Venus Williams, the world's former top-ranked tennis player, was the driver at fault in a two-car crash in Florida on June 9 that killed a passenger in the other vehicle, according to the initial police report on the incident released on Thursday.

News of the fatal wreck near Williams' home in Palm Beach Gardens surfaced in media accounts on Thursday.

"The driver of (Williams' car) is at fault for violating the right of way of," the investigating officer concluded, although the police report estimated Williams was travelling only at about eight kilometres per hour at the time of impact.

She was also was not distracted or suspected of any drug or alcohol use.

According to the report, Williams told police she drove into the intersection after exiting from another street on a green light, but stopped at the median break to wait for cross-traffic to clear, then proceeded without seeing Linda Barson, 68.

Barson's passenger, identified in the report as Jerome Barson, 78, was taken to a Florida trauma centre. He died 13 days later, according to the Palm Beach county medical examiner.

It was not immediately clear at what speed Barson was travelling.